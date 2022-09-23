Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.09.2022 15:38:02

EQS-DD: sino AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2022 / 15:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
27.50 EUR 7590.00 EUR
28.00 EUR 3472.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.6550 EUR 11062.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78445  23.09.2022 CET/CEST



