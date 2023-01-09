09.01.2023 17:19:49

EQS-DD: sino AG: Ingo Hillen, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.01.2023 / 17:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
28.20 EUR 24534.00 EUR
28.30 EUR 5943.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
28.2194 EUR 30477.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


09.01.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80371  09.01.2023 CET/CEST



