27.03.2023 18:28:00

EQS-DD: sino AG: Ingo Hillen, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2023 / 18:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
31.20 EUR 2028.00 EUR
31.50 EUR 4095.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.4000 EUR 6123.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de



 
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Nachrichten