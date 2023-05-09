EQS-DD: sino AG: Ingo Hillen, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.05.2023 / 14:49 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Hillen





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

sino AG

b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005765507





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



31.40 EUR 8352.40 EUR



31.70 EUR 7259.30 EUR



32.00 EUR 7328.00 EUR



32.10 EUR 73059.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



31.9998 EUR 95999.3000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





