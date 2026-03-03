Sirma Group Aktie

Sirma Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 12:16:05

EQS-DD: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Member of the BD Yavor Djonev, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.03.2026 / 12:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Member of the BD
First name: Yavor
Last name(s): Djonev

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sirma Group Holding

b) LEI
8945007AD80FTJTEGH37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: BG1100032140

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.2814 EUR 19,157.79 EUR
1.27 EUR 254.00 EUR
1.20 EUR 2,728.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.26706 EUR 22,140.59 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia AD
MIC: XBUL


03.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Sirma Group Holding
135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en



 
End of News EQS News Service




103488  03.03.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sirma Group Holding JSC

mehr Nachrichten