EQS-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG: RCM Beteiligungs AG, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.09.2023 / 09:01 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: RCM Beteiligungs AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Reinhard Last name(s): Voss Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

b) LEI

529900BQREX03QDSFT72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.15 EUR 5086.05 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.1500 EUR 5086.0500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

18/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA - FREIVERKEHR MIC: XFRA





