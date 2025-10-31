SM Wirtschaftsberatungs Aktie

31.10.2025 16:52:17

EQS-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG: RCM Beteiligungs AG, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.10.2025 / 16:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: RCM Beteiligungs AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

b) LEI
529900BQREX03QDSFT72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.75 EUR 862.50 EUR
5.80 EUR 5,005.40 EUR
5.65 EUR 146.90 EUR
5.70 EUR 4,770.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.7493 EUR 10,785.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/10/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: XFRA


31.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.smw-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




101576  31.10.2025 CET/CEST





