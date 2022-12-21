EQS-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG: Kirstin Homburg-Kleinkauf, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.12.2022 / 11:37 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Kirstin Last name(s): Homburg-Kleinkauf





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Kleinkauf Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG

b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



68.8000 EUR 6880.00 EUR



68.8000 EUR 221880.00 EUR



68.8000 EUR 6880.00 EUR



68.8000 EUR 108360.00 EUR



69.1000 EUR 2556.70 EUR



69.0000 EUR 29256.00 EUR



69.0500 EUR 12429.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 2277.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 7797.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 3933.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 20700.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 1242.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 2967.00 EUR



68.0500 EUR 4559.35 EUR



68.0000 EUR 2788.00 EUR



68.0000 EUR 26112.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 26496.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR



69.0000 EUR 10695.00 EUR



68.1000 EUR 3949.80 EUR



68.0000 EUR 36448.00 EUR



68.0000 EUR 7684.00 EUR



68.0000 EUR 99076.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



68.6366 EUR 686365.8500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





