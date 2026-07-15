EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Kai Oppermann, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.07.2026 / 14:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Kai Last name(s): Oppermann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG

b) LEI

391200Z3U78MGO36H028

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A42FR12

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.85 EUR 49,997.05 EUR 28.87 EUR 375.31 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.8501 EUR 50,372.3600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

14/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Gettex MIC: XMUN

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

15.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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