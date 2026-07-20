SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Aktie

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A42FR1 / ISIN: DE000A42FR12

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20.07.2026 08:50:20

EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Kai Oppermann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.07.2026 / 08:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Kai
Last name(s): Oppermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG

b) LEI
391200Z3U78MGO36H028 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A42FR12

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.15 EUR 30,163.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.1500 EUR 30,163.6500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Gettex
MIC: XMUN


20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
Windmühlenbergstraße 20-22
38259 Salzgitter
Germany
Internet: https://www.smag.de/
LEI Code: 391200Z3U78MGO36H028

Börsennotierung im Scale vorgesehen / intended to be listed


 
End of News EQS News Service




106110  20.07.2026 CET/CEST





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