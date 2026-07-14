SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Aktie
WKN DE: A42FR1 / ISIN: DE000A42FR12
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14.07.2026 16:53:40
EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Ulrich Feindt, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
|Windmühlenbergstraße 20-22
|38259 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.smag.de/
|LEI Code:
|391200Z3U78MGO36H028
|Börsennotierung im Scale vorgesehen / intended to be listed
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106042 14.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
|
16:53
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Ulrich Feindt, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:53
|EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Ulrich Feindt, Kauf (EQS Group)
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13.07.26
|IPO/AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Smag legt schwachen Börsenstart hin (dpa-AFX)
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13.07.26
|EQS-News: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG mit erfolgreichem Börsengang im Scale-Segment der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (EQS Group)
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13.07.26
|IPO/AKTIE IM FOKUS: SMAG mit schwachem Börsenstart (dpa-AFX)