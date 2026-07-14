SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Aktie

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A42FR1 / ISIN: DE000A42FR12

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14.07.2026 16:53:40

EQS-DD: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Ulrich Feindt, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.07.2026 / 16:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Feindt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG

b) LEI
391200Z3U78MGO36H028 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A42FR12

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.45 EUR 22,087.50 EUR
29.45 EUR 41,230.00 EUR
29.65 EUR 18,798.10 EUR
29.70 EUR 1,366.20 EUR
29.95 EUR 20,066.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.5852 EUR 103,548.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
Windmühlenbergstraße 20-22
38259 Salzgitter
Germany
Internet: https://www.smag.de/
LEI Code: 391200Z3U78MGO36H028

Börsennotierung im Scale vorgesehen / intended to be listed


 
End of News EQS News Service




106042  14.07.2026 CET/CEST





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