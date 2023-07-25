25.07.2023 15:27:58

EQS-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.07.2023 / 15:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AKD Private Equity GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
8.50 EUR 127500.00 EUR
8.50 EUR 34000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.5000 EUR 161500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




84825  25.07.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687997&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Smartbroker Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Smartbroker Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Smartbroker Holding AG 8,90 -1,33% Smartbroker Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Auch nach Leitzinserhöhung durch die Fed: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX & DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Mittwoch leichter. Die Wall Street-Anleger zeigten sich unentschlossen. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen