EQS-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.07.2023 / 15:27 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: AKD Private Equity GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: André Last name(s): Kolbinger Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2GS609





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



8.50 EUR 127500.00 EUR



8.50 EUR 34000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



8.5000 EUR 161500.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

24/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





