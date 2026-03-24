Smartbroker Aktie
WKN DE: A2GS60 / ISIN: DE000A2GS609
|
24.03.2026 18:06:12
EQS-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Smartbroker Holding AG
|Ritterstraße 11
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.smartbroker-holding.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103908 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Smartbroker Holding AG
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24.03.26
|EQS-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
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24.03.26
|EQS-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
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25.02.26
|Smartbroker Holding AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für 2025 und gibt Ausblick auf 2026 (EQS Group)
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25.02.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Smartbroker Holding AG: Smartbroker Holding AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für 2025 und Prognose für 2026 (EQS Group)
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12.12.25
|EQS-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
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12.12.25
|EQS-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.11.25
|Smartbroker Holding AG: Erneute Anhebung der Guidance bestätigt sehr erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2025 (EQS Group)