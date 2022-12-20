Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
20.12.2022 13:10:02

EQS-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2022 / 13:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AKD Private Equity GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.50 EUR 5250000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.50 EUR 5250000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de



 
