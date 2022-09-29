Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.09.2022 17:06:12

EQS-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.09.2022 / 17:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
6.36 EUR 6385.44 EUR
6.37 EUR 7962.50 EUR
6.40 EUR 18963.20 EUR
6.40 EUR 17811.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.3903 EUR 51122.34 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


29.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78559  29.09.2022 CET/CEST



