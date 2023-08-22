22.08.2023 16:24:48

EQS-DD: SMT Scharf AG: Dr. Dirk Vorsteher, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2023 / 16:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Vorsteher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SMT Scharf AG

b) LEI
529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
7.05 EUR 1233.75 EUR
6.95 EUR 4899.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.97 EUR 6133.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85355  22.08.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1709127&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SMT Scharf AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SMT Scharf AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SMT Scharf AG 6,65 0,00% SMT Scharf AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit positiver Tendenz im Donnerstagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen