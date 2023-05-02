|
02.05.2023 10:43:48
EQS-DD: SMT Scharf AG: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Louis Velthuis, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82861 02.05.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SMT Scharf AGmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.23
|EQS-DD: SMT Scharf AG: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Louis Velthuis, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
02.05.23
|EQS-DD: SMT Scharf AG: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Louis Velthuis, buy (EQS Group)
|
11.04.23
|EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG verzeichnet deutlichen Umsatz- und Ergebnisanstieg im Jahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
11.04.23
|EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG reports significant revenue and earnings growth in 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|EQS-News: SMT Scharf steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis in 2022 deutlich (EQS Group)
|
14.12.22
|EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG hebt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2022 nochmals an (EQS Group)
|
14.12.22
|EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG again raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022 (EQS Group)