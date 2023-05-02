EQS-DD: SMT Scharf AG: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Louis Velthuis, buy

02.05.2023 10:43:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Univ.-Prof. Dr.
First name: Louis
Last name(s): Velthuis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SMT Scharf AG

b) LEI
529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.50 EUR 4085.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.50 EUR 4085.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/04/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com



 
