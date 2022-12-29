29.12.2022 11:40:50

EQS-DD: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Uwe Kemm, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2022 / 11:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Kemm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STEMMER IMAGING AG

b) LEI
89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
33.40 EUR 33400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
33.40 EUR 33400.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80163  29.12.2022 CET/CEST



Aktien in diesem Artikel

STEMMER IMAGING AG 32,00 0,00% STEMMER IMAGING AG

