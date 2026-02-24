EQS-DD: STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.02.2026 / 17:26 CET/CEST
|Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR
|
|
|
|
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung, FN 95970 h
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2. Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person subject to the notification obligation is closely associated with:
Erwin Hameseder, Supervisory Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|STRABAG SE
|b)
|LEI
|529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|Share
|
|Identifier
|AT000000STR1
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|86.5 EUR
|2083855 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|86.5 EUR
|2083855 shares
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-19; UTC+01:00
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC - Outside a trading venue
24.02.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRABAG SE
|
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|
|1220 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
|
