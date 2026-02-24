EQS-DD: STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.02.2026 / 17:26 CET/CEST

Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung, FN 95970 h 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Person subject to the notification obligation is closely associated with:

Erwin Hameseder, Supervisory Board member b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name STRABAG SE b) LEI 529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument Share Identifier AT000000STR1 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 86.5 EUR 2083855 shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 86.5 EUR 2083855 shares e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-19; UTC+01:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a trading venue

24.02.2026 CET/CEST

