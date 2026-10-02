EQS-DD: STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

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STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.10.2026 / 10:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Directors' Dealings, Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
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|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-
WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H.
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|2. Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|The person subject to the notification obligation is
closely associated with: Erwin Hameseder,
Supervisory Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
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|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|STRABAG SE
|b)
|LEI
|529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60
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|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|Share
|
|ISIN
|AT000000STR1
|b)
|Nature of Transaction
|Disposal: In the course of a demerger by absorption
pursuant to Section 21 of the Austrian Cooperative
Demerger Act (GenSpaltG), inter alia, shares in
STRABAG SE and other shareholdings held by
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-
WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H., as the transferring
cooperative, are being demerged and transferred to
RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-
WIEN AG, as the acquiring company (see the major
holdings notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 of
the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (BörseG 2018)
dated 11 August 2026).
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
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|
|0 EUR
|6,962,863
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
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|
|0 EUR
|6,962,863
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|September 30, 2026; UTC+02:00
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC - Outside a trading venue
02.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRABAG SE
|
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|
|1220 Vienna
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|Austria
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
|LEI Code:
|529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
107358 02.10.2026 CET/CEST