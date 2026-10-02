EQS-DD: STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.10.2026 / 10:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Directors' Dealings, Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-

WIEN AG 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/Status The person subject to the notification obligation is

closely associated with: Erwin Hameseder,

Supervisory Board member b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name STRABAG SE b) LEI 529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument Share ISIN AT000000STR1 b) Nature of Transaction Acquisition: In the course of a demerger by absorption

pursuant to Section 21 of the Austrian Cooperative

Demerger Act (GenSpaltG), inter alia, shares in

STRABAG SE and other shareholdings held by

RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN

registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H., as the transferring

cooperative, are being demerged and transferred to

RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-

WIEN AG, as the acquiring company (see the major

holdings notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 of

the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (BörseG 2018)

dated 11 August 2026). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 0 EUR 6,962,863 d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 0 EUR 6,962,863 e) Date of the transaction September 30, 2026; UTC+02:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a trading venue

02.10.2026 CET/CEST

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