STRABAG Aktie

STRABAG für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: STR / ISIN: AT000000STR1

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02.10.2026 10:54:33

EQS-DD: STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2026 / 10:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Directors' Dealings, Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-
WIEN AG
     
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status The person subject to the notification obligation is
closely associated with: Erwin Hameseder,
Supervisory Board member
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
       
       
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name STRABAG SE
b) LEI 529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60
       
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument		 Share
  ISIN AT000000STR1
b) Nature of Transaction Acquisition: In the course of a demerger by absorption
pursuant to Section 21 of the Austrian Cooperative
Demerger Act (GenSpaltG), inter alia, shares in
STRABAG SE and other shareholdings held by
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN
registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H., as the transferring
cooperative, are being demerged and transferred to
RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDERÖSTERREICH-
WIEN AG, as the acquiring company (see the major
holdings notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 of
the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (BörseG 2018)
dated 11 August 2026).
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume
    0 EUR 6,962,863
d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume
    0 EUR 6,962,863
e) Date of the transaction September 30, 2026; UTC+02:00
f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a trading venue

02.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.strabag.com
LEI Code: 529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60



 
End of News EQS News Service




107360  02.10.2026 CET/CEST





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