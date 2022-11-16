EQS-DD: STRATEC SE: Dr. Claus Vielsack, Purchase of 2,500 STRATEC shares due to exercising of stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question from the ...

16.11.2022 20:22:55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2022 / 20:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Claus
Last name(s): Vielsack

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STRATEC SE

b) LEI
529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STRA555

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of 2,500 STRATEC shares due to exercising of stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question from the stock option plan in 2018 as a variable compensation component.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
56.50 EUR 141250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
56.5000 EUR 141250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79339  16.11.2022 CET/CEST



