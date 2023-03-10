EQS-DD: STRATEC SE: Marcus Wolfinger, buy

10.03.2023 13:41:50

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Wolfinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STRATEC SE

b) LEI
529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STRA555

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
68.70 EUR 13740.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
68.7000 EUR 13740.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: QUOTRIX
MIC: XDUS


Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com



 
