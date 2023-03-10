|
10.03.2023 17:01:53
EQS-DD: STRATEC SE: Prof. Dr. Georg Heni, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
81483 10.03.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STRATEC SEmehr Nachrichten
|
10.03.23
|EQS-DD: STRATEC SE: Prof. Dr. Georg Heni, buy (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|EQS-DD: STRATEC SE: Prof. Dr. Georg Heni, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|EQS-DD: STRATEC SE: Marcus Wolfinger, buy (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|EQS-DD: STRATEC SE: Marcus Wolfinger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Stratec fallen zweistellig auf Tief seit 2020 - maue Prognose (dpa-AFX)
|
10.03.23
|ROUNDUP: Margendruck bei Stratec - Sparprogramm angekündigt (dpa-AFX)
|
09.03.23
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,8% auf 15.506 Pkt - Strtaec unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
09.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2022 SOWIE FINANZPROGNOSE FÜR 2023 (EQS Group)