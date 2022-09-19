Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.09.2022 15:09:56

EQS-DD: Symrise AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.09.2022 / 15:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Klinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
98.40 EUR 49200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
98.40 EUR 49200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78283  19.09.2022 CET/CEST



