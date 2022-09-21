Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.09.2022 11:40:01

EQS-DD: Symrise AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2022 / 11:39 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): König

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

Price(s) Volume(s)
98.3461538 EUR 51140.00 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
98.3461538 EUR 51140.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/09/2022; UTC+2

Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78347  21.09.2022 CET/CEST



