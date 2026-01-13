Symrise Aktie

13.01.2026 16:13:05

EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Michael Friede, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.01.2026 / 16:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Friede

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
75.50 EUR 100,037.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
75.5000 EUR 100,037.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: European Investor Exchange
MIC: XHAN


13.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102850  13.01.2026 CET/CEST





