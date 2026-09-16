Symrise Aktie
WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999
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16.09.2026 09:06:51
EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Walter Ribeiro, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|LEI Code:
|529900D82I6R9601CF26
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107090 16.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Symrise AG
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11:55
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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11:55
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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11:47
|EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Michael Friede, Kauf (EQS Group)
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11:47
|EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Michael Friede, buy (EQS Group)
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09:06
|EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Walter Ribeiro, buy (EQS Group)
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09:06
|EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Walter Ribeiro, Kauf (EQS Group)
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15.09.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX schwächelt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
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15.09.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)