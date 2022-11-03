EQS-DD: SynBiotic SE: MARKTFLAGGE GmbH, Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.11.2022 / 23:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MARKTFLAGGE GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Herr First name: Sebastian Last name(s): Stietzel Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SynBiotic SE

b) LEI

48510041U2G1IWA3R418

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A3E5A59





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

02/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





