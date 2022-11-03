03.11.2022 23:18:52

EQS-DD: SynBiotic SE: MARKTFLAGGE GmbH, Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.11.2022 / 23:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MARKTFLAGGE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Stietzel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SynBiotic SE

b) LEI
48510041U2G1IWA3R418 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5A59

b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of a call option on 43,720 shares at a price of EUR 15.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
02/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SynBiotic SE
Barer Str. 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: https://www.synbiotic.com/



 
