EQS-DD: TAG Immobilien AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.09.2022 / 09:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Kerstin Last name(s): Thiel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Finanzvorstand First name: Martin Last name(s): Thiel Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TAG Immobilien AG

b) LEI

529900TAE68USJNXLR59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0008303504





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 25,958 shares as part of the marital gains settlement; Volume determined on the basis of the Xetra closing price on the date of the transaction.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



8.29 EUR 215191.82 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



8.29 EUR 215191.82 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

22/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

26.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





