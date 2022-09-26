Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.09.2022 09:38:07

EQS-DD: TAG Immobilien AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.09.2022 / 09:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Kerstin
Last name(s): Thiel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Finanzvorstand
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Thiel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TAG Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900TAE68USJNXLR59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008303504

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of 25,958 shares as part of the marital gains settlement; Volume determined on the basis of the Xetra closing price on the date of the transaction.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.29 EUR 215191.82 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.29 EUR 215191.82 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


26.09.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78451  26.09.2022 CET/CEST



