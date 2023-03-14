EQS-DD: TeamViewer AG: Oliver Steil, Discretionary order for the acquisition of 20,000 shares.

14.03.2023 15:22:58

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2023 / 15:22 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Steil

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer AG

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction


Discretionary order for the acquisition of 20,000 shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.207532 EUR 284150.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.207532 EUR 284150.64 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com



 
