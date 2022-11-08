Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
08.11.2022 08:00:54

EQS-DD: TeamViewer AG: Peter Turner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.11.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Turner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer AG

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.1445 GBP 320057.50 GBP

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.1445 GBP 320057.50 GBP

e) Date of the transaction
07/11/2022; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction




Name: London Stock Exchange MTF
MIC: XLOM


08.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79133  08.11.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1481155&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TeamViewermehr Nachrichten