EQS-DD: Telekom Austria AG: Alejandro Douglass Plater, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.05.2023 / 11:57 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Alejandro Douglass Last name(s): Plater





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Telekom Austria AG

b) LEI

529900KCNFQU5OJH7L33

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: Share of Telekom Austria AG





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.10 EUR 7000 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.1000 EUR 7000.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

09/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO





09.05.2023 CET/CEST





