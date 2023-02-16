16.02.2023 08:28:50

EQS-DD: thyssenkrupp AG: Dr. Klaus Keysberg, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.02.2023 / 08:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Keysberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
thyssenkrupp AG

b) LEI
549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007500001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.54 EUR 54039.14 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.54 EUR 54039.14 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations


 
End of News EQS News Service




80957  16.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1561041&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AGmehr Nachrichten