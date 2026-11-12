tk accelis Aktie
WKN DE: TKCC1S / ISIN: DE000TKCC1S8
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12.11.2026 10:28:49
EQS-DD: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Dr. Volkmar Dienstuhl, Allotment of 3,175 no-par-value bearer limited partnership shares in tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA in connection with the ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
107964 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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|tk accelis
|25,76
|-1,68%
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