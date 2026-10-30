EQS-DD: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Ilse Irene Albert Henne, Allocation of 3,258 no-par value bearer limited partnership shares in tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA in connection with the ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.10.2026 / 13:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ilse Irene Albert Last name(s): Henne

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

5299008H650N7TB9Z004

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TKCC1S8

b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of 3,258 no-par value bearer limited partnership shares in tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA in connection with the completion of the spin-off from thyssenkrupp AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.80 EUR 90,572.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 27.8000 EUR 90,572.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

27/10/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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