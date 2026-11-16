tk accelis Aktie

tk accelis ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: TKCC1S / ISIN: DE000TKCC1S8

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16.11.2026 19:02:29

EQS-DD: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Ilse Irene Albert Henne, Allotment of 3,257 no-par-value bearer limited partnership shares in tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA in connection with the ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2026 / 19:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ilse Irene Albert
Last name(s): Henne

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Correction to notification dated 30 October 2026: Arithmetical adjustment; Section 4b): 3,257 instead of 3,258 limited partnership shares; Section 4c): EUR 90,544.60 instead of EUR 90,572.40

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
5299008H650N7TB9Z004 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TKCC1S8

b) Nature of the transaction
Allotment of 3,257 no-par-value bearer limited partnership shares in tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA in connection with the completion of the spin-off from thyssenkrupp AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.80 EUR 90,544.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.8000 EUR 90,544.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/10/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News





108058  16.11.2026 CET/CEST





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Nachrichten zu tk accelis

mehr Nachrichten
19:02
 EQS-DD: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Ilse Irene Albert Henne, Zuteilung von 3.257 nennwertlosen, auf den Inhaber lautende Stückkommanditaktien an der tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA im Rahmen ... (EQS Group)
19:02
 EQS-DD: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Ilse Irene Albert Henne, Allotment of 3,257 no-par-value bearer limited partnership shares in tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA in connection with the ... (EQS Group)
12.11.26
 EQS-DD: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Dr. Volkmar Dienstuhl, Allotment of 3,175 no-par-value bearer limited partnership shares in tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA in connection with the ... (EQS Group)
12.11.26
 EQS-DD: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Dr. Volkmar Dienstuhl, Zuteilung von 3.175 nennwertlosen, auf den Inhaber lautende Stückkommanditaktien an der tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA im Rahmen ... (EQS Group)
11.11.26
 EQS-PVR: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
11.11.26
 EQS-PVR: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
05.11.26
 EQS-PVR: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
05.11.26
 EQS-PVR: tk accelis Group AG & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)

Analysen zu tk accelis

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29.10.26 tk accelis Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.10.26 tk accelis Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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tk accelis 25,31 -1,15% tk accelis

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