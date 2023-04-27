27.04.2023 17:37:00

EQS-DD: tmc Content Group AG: Manuela Schumacher, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.04.2023 / 17:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Manuela
Last name(s): Schumacher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: General Manager

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
tmc Content Group AG

b) LEI
967600H8653W4XPTPE22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0557519201

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.11 EUR 22000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.1100 EUR 22000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: UBS
MIC: UBSG


27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: tmc Content Group AG
Poststrasse 24
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.contentgroup.ch



 
End of News EQS News Service




82697  27.04.2023 CET/CEST



