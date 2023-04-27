EQS-DD: tmc Content Group AG: Manuela Schumacher, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.04.2023 / 17:36 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Manuela Last name(s): Schumacher





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: General Manager





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

tmc Content Group AG

b) LEI

967600H8653W4XPTPE22

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: CH0557519201





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.11 EUR 22000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.1100 EUR 22000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

24/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: UBS MIC: UBSG





