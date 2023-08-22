EQS-DD: tokentus investment AG: Oliver Michel, Acceptance and allocation of 75,000 stock options for the subscription of one no-par value registered share each of tokentus investment AG as part ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.08.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Michel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

tokentus investment AG

b) LEI

391200GVAQPTJW58KH08

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: Type: Other on share / derivative Description: Stock option with (conditional) subscription right on shares of tokentus investment AG (ISIN:DE000A3CN9R8) under the stock option program 2022





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance and allocation of 75,000 stock options for the subscription of one no-par value registered share each of tokentus investment AG as part of the remuneration, transaction within the framework of the stock option program 2022, details on the stock option program 2022 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 5 July 2022 published in the Federal Gazette on 27 May 2022, there agenda item 5. The exercise price is 1.00.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

22/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

22.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





