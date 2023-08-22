Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.08.2023 10:02:53

EQS-DD: tokentus investment AG: Oliver Michel, Acceptance and allocation of 75,000 stock options for the subscription of one no-par value registered share each of tokentus investment AG as part ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Michel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
tokentus investment AG

b) LEI
391200GVAQPTJW58KH08 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Type: Other on share / derivative Description: Stock option with (conditional) subscription right on shares of tokentus investment AG (ISIN:DE000A3CN9R8) under the stock option program 2022

b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance and allocation of 75,000 stock options for the subscription of one no-par value registered share each of tokentus investment AG as part of the remuneration, transaction within the framework of the stock option program 2022, details on the stock option program 2022 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 5 July 2022 published in the Federal Gazette on 27 May 2022, there agenda item 5. The exercise price is 1.00.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: tokentus investment AG
Taunusanlage 8 c/o WeWork
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.tokentus.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85345  22.08.2023 CET/CEST



