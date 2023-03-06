Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.03.2023 18:00:40

EQS-DD: tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.03.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1.  Details  of the  person discharging managerial  responsibilities/person closely associated

Name1 Höllenhunde GmbH

 

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status2 Person closely associated to Patric Faßbender and
Marcus Stahl, both members of the Management Board
Initial notification/Amendment3    Initial notification

 

3.  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market  participant,  auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name4   tonies SE
LEI5   222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be  repeated for 1 each type of instrument;  2  each type  of transaction; 3  each date;  and   4  each place where transactions have been conducted:

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares
Class A Shares
Identification code7 LU2333563281
Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition
Grant through treasury shares under existing equity stock option plan
stock option plan
Price(s)  and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
0.02 EUR        343,901 (units)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11		  
 
343,901 (units)
0.02 EUR
Date of the transaction12 28.02.2023
Place of transaction13 - XOFF

Notes

 

 

1  For natural persons: the first name  and  the last  name(s). For legal  persons: full name  including legal  form as provided for in  the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

 

2  For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO. For persons closely accociated:

 

 An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;

 Name  and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.

 

3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.

 

4 Full name  of the entity.

 

5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

 

6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

 

 A share,  a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share  or a debt instrument;

 An emission allowance, an auction product based  on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

 

7  Instrument identification code  as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European  Parliament  and  of the Council   with  regard to  regulatory  technical standards for  the  reporting  of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

 

8  Description of the transaction type using,   where applicable, the type of transaction identified in  Article 10  of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or  a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall  be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share  option programme.

 

9  Where  more  than one transaction of the same  nature (purchases, sales,  lendings, borrows, ) on the same  financial instrument or emission allowance are  executed on  the same  day  and  on  the same  place  of transaction, prices  and  volumes of these  transactions shall    be   reported   in   this   field,   in   a   two   columns  form   as   presented   above,   inserting   as   many   lines    as   needed. Using  the data  standards for price  and  quantity, including where applicable the price  currency and  the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and  of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26  of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

 

10  The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when  these transactions:

 

 Relate  to the same  financial instrument or emission allowance;

 Are of the same  nature;

 Are executed on the same  day;

 And are executed on the same  place  of transaction.

 

Using  the data  standard for quantity,  including where applicable the quantity  currency, as  defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU)  No  600/2014 of the European Parliament  and  of the Council   with regard to regulatory technical standards for  the  reporting  of transactions to  competent  authorities  adopted under Article 26  of Regulation (EU)  No

600/2014.

 

11  Price information:

 

 In case of a single transaction, the price  of the single  transaction;

 In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price  of the aggregated transactions.

 

Using  the data  standard for price, including where applicable the price  currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing  Regulation (EU)  No  600/2014 of the European Parliament  and  of the Council   with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

 

12  Date  of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601  date  format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.

 

13  Name  and  code  to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or  the organised trading platform outside of the

Union  where the transaction was  executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU)  No

600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council  with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was  not executed on any  of the above mentioned venues, please  mention outside a trading venue.


Language: English
Company: tonies SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Germany



 
