EQS-DD: Tonkens Agrar AG: Tonkens Holding GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.08.2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Tonkens Holding GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Gerrit Last name(s): Tonkens Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Tonkens Agrar AG

b) LEI

529900FNWXR2YEUAUM25

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1EMHE0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.20 EUR 129.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.2000 EUR 129.6000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





05.08.2024 CET/CEST

