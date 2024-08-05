05.08.2024 09:26:20

EQS-DD: Tonkens Agrar AG: Tonkens Holding GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Tonkens Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerrit
Last name(s): Tonkens
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Tonkens Agrar AG

b) LEI
529900FNWXR2YEUAUM25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EMHE0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.20 EUR 129.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.2000 EUR 129.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Tonkens Agrar AG
Welsleber Straße 1
39171 Sülzetal
Germany
Internet: www.tonkens-agrar.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




93301  05.08.2024 CET/CEST



