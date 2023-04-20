Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 13:41:58

EQS-DD: TUI AG: David Burling, Acquisition of Depositary Interests by exercising DI Pre-Emptive Rights pursuant to the capital increase rights issue




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.04.2023 / 13:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Burling

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Depositary Interests for underlying TUI AG Ordinary Shares ISIN: DE000TUAG505

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of Depositary Interests by exercising DI Pre-Emptive Rights pursuant to the capital increase rights issue

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.55 EUR 66300.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.55 EUR 66300.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.04.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82525  20.04.2023 CET/CEST



