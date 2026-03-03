EQS-DD: TUI AG: Helmut Reiner Sebastian Ebel, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.03.2026 / 16:27 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Helmut Reiner Sebastian Last name(s): Ebel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG505

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.99 EUR 48,930.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.9900 EUR 48,930.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

03/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: SOCIETE GENERALE S.A. MIC: BRDE

