EQS-DD: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: Thomas Teufel, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.11.2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Teufel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

UMT United Mobility Technology AG

b) LEI

391200T9V9NYXB9XAK84

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2YN702





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.14 EUR 21400.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.1400 EUR 21400.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





