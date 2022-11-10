EQS-DD: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: Thomas Teufel, buy

10.11.2022 11:30:52

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Teufel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UMT United Mobility Technology AG

b) LEI
391200T9V9NYXB9XAK84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN702

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.14 EUR 21400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.1400 EUR 21400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.umt.ag



 
