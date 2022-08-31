Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
31.08.2022 09:23:54

EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2022 / 09:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Erik
Last name(s): Leyers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UNIQA Insurance Group AG

b) LEI
529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000821103

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.52 EUR 2272.00 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.5200 EUR 2272.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
29/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE
MIC: XVIE


31.08.2022 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




77735  31.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432063&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UNIQA Insurance AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu UNIQA Insurance AGmehr Analysen

20.07.21 UNIQA Insurance neutral Commerzbank AG
17.06.21 UNIQA Insurance buy Erste Group Bank
22.09.20 UNIQA Insurance neutral Commerzbank AG
30.07.20 UNIQA Insurance accumulate Erste Group Bank
18.06.20 UNIQA Insurance buy Raiffeisen Centrobank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UNIQA Insurance AG 6,50 -0,31% UNIQA Insurance AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten: ATX in Grün -- DAX fester - wieder über 13.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen geben nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert im Plus. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigen sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen