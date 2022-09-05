|
05.09.2022 15:22:52
EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.09.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UNIQA Insurance Group AG
|Untere Donaustraße 21
|1029 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.uniqagroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
77865 05.09.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UNIQA Insurance AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:22
|EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
15:22
|EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG english (EQS Group)
|
02.09.22
|EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG english (EQS Group)
|
02.09.22
|EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|EQS-AFR: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|EQS-AFR: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG english (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22