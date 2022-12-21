21.12.2022 15:00:53

EQS-DD: United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH, Acquisition as part of an internal group restructuring




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
United Internet AG

b) LEI
3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition as part of an internal group restructuring

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
18.54 EUR 25956000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.5400 EUR 25956000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de



 
