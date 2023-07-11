11.07.2023 16:08:52

EQS-DD: va-Q-tec AG: Dr. Joachim Kuhn, Sale of shares outside the takeover offer by Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.07.2023 / 16:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Kuhn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
va-Q-tec AG

b) LEI
529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of shares outside the takeover offer by Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
26.00 EUR 5200000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.00 EUR 5200000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


11.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




84573  11.07.2023 CET/CEST



