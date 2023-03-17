EQS-DD: Vantage Towers AG: Christian Sommer, Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the context of a public takeover offer after the fulfilment of the closing conditions



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.03.2023 / 13:39 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Sommer





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vantage Towers AG

b) LEI

213800BBQO965UPQ7J59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the context of a public takeover offer after the fulfilment of the closing conditions





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



32.00 EUR 76512.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



32.00 EUR 76512.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





