EQS-DD: Vantage Towers AG: Nikolaus Rama, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.12.2022 / 14:51 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Nikolaus Last name(s): Rama





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Human Resources Director





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vantage Towers AG

b) LEI

213800BBQO965UPQ7J59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



32.24 EUR 50347.11 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



32.24 EUR 50347.11 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





