EQS-DD: Vantage Towers AG: Nikolaus Rama, sell

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nikolaus
Last name(s): Rama

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Human Resources Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vantage Towers AG

b) LEI
213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
32.24 EUR 50347.11 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
32.24 EUR 50347.11 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/



 
